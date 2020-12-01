The Third Sub Episode 65: Analyzing the Whitecaps latest roster moves and a Canadian MLS roundup

In Episode 65 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into some Vancouver Whitecaps news, before finishing with a look at some interesting stories coming out of Toronto’s and Montreal’s MLS sides.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to talk about the Vancouver Whitecaps and some other interesting news from the other Canadian MLS teams.

First, they dive into the latest news that came from the Whitecaps on Monday, as they announced that 7 players re-signed through 2021, while 2 others remain in negotiations, with 2 others officially being released from the team.

They break down each of the players implicated by this news, both in terms of who’s returning, who’s not, and who still might come back, sharing their thoughts on the decisions that the ‘Caps eventually came to, and what it may mean in the long-term.

After that, they dive into some other Canadian MLS news, including the shocking departure of Greg Vanney from Toronto FC and what that means for them, as well as the rumours of a potential rebrand in Montreal, who are considering moving away from the ‘Impact’ moniker.

