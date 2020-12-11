The Third Sub Episode 66: Forge’s CONCACAF adventure, York’s rebrand and reviewing some Whitecaps news

In episode 66 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into some Canadian Soccer news, including Forge’s run in CONCACAF League, York’s rebrand and much more.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In episode 66, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat about some Canadian Soccer and Vancouver Whitecaps news stories.

First, they dive into Forge FC’s run in CONCACAF League, in which they unfortunately bowed out in the quarter-finals and lost a subsequent playoff in, as a win in either of those games would’ve seen them qualify straight to the CONCACAF Champions League, something they can still do with a win over Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final early on in 2021. It was a strong CONCACAF run, however, and that fact isn’t lost on Alex and Sam, who tip their hats to the still-new franchise on its efforts.

After, they dive into the news over in York, as it was announced that York 9 is now York United, as they conducted a big rehaul on the branding side. They give their thoughts on the changes, giving high marks to the branding itself, while giving their thoughts on what they think this may or may not accomplish in the long run.

Next, they touch on a bit of Montreal Impact news, as they get set to resume their 2020 CONCACAF Champions League campaign next week, before looking at the news that Canadian Premier League teams might be able to host fans in their home markets when that league campaign resumes in 2021.

Lastly, they finish with a bit of Whitecaps news, as they touch on the rumours of Deiber Caicedo’s reported signing in Vancouver, before looking at some MLS free agents the ‘Caps could target.

They also touch on the news that former Women’s head coach Bob Birarda was criminally charged yesterday, thanks to some very important whistleblowing by some former players, led by Ciara McCormack, who’s put out some important blog posts denouncing the actions of her former coach, and how the allegations against him were handled.

