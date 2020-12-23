The Third Sub Episode 67: MLS Transfers, Youth Development, Vancouver Whitecaps talk and more (FT: Tom Bogert)

In Episode 67 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan are joined by Tom Bogert of MLSSoccer.com, as they dive into some MLS and Vancouver Whitecaps chatter.

In their 67th episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat some MLS and Vancouver Whitecaps. To help them do this, they’re joined by a special guest, MLSSoccer.com’s Tom Bogert, who takes the time to dive into a myriad of topics surrounding the MLS and the Whitecaps.

First, they take a look at the CONCACAF Champions League and what LAFC’s run to the final meant for them and the rest of MLS. They then look ahead to next year’s pool of teams and see if there are any particular side that can replicate a similar run to LAFC’s, and possibly even be the team to break MLS’s duck in the Champions League since the tournaments rebrand in the 2000s.

After that, the talk shifts to some MLS transfer talk, including a look at Austin FC’s Expansion Draft highs and lows, some big trades and why FC Cincinnati may be a team worth keeping an eye on this offseason.

Next, the talk shifts from players coming in to those going out, including Brenden Aaronsen and Bryan Reynolds, and what their confirmed (Aaronsen) and rumoured (Reynolds) transfers suggest about the future of MLS. They look at how these sorts of moves are becoming more and more common, and are happening to more players, and the positive effect that this sort of business is having on the league.

They then talk about the new Young DP rule, which is supposed to officially come into effect quite soon, and how that rule change could possibly tie into the recent shift towards teams investing in more homegrown talent.

Lastly, to round off the show, they chat some Vancouver Whitecaps, as Bogert shares his thoughts on what the ‘Caps have done so far this offseason, and their perceived reputation around the league. They also talk about any potential players that could be primed for big moves soon, including Thomas Hasal and Michael Baldisimo.

