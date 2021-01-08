The Third Sub Episode 68: Previewing CanMNT’s ‘Camp Poutine’ and seeing what’s next for the CanWNT

In episode 68 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Canadian Soccer, as the Canadian Men’s National Team gets set to have a camp this month, while rumblings suggest that the Women aren’t too far behind them in having a camp next month.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Canadian Soccer ahead of the Canadian Men’s National Team’s return to action next week with their 2021 ‘Camp Poutine’, as well as some rumoured games for the Women’s National Team, and a quick MLS update to round off the show.

First, they dive into the Men’s National Team chatter, as they look at the squad called up for these games, and what to expect from the various players that are making the trip to Bradenton, Florida for this camp.

After, they look at what to expect in these sorts of games, and what they’re hoping to see out of manager John Herdman, who has a very busy 2021 National Team schedule ahead of him.

Once through that, they chat about the Women’s National team, who appear to finally be getting set to play their first games under Bev Priestman, as rumours suggest that Canada will be playing in the She Believes Cup in February, where they’ll play the US, Brazil and Japan in some friendlies.

To round things off, they then chat about some MLS news, including some interesting transfers, and most importantly, the news that the CBA may be once again reworked, which could see the league enter its third labour negotiations in just under a year. At a crucial time for the league, that could be bad news, as they are too close to the silver lining at the end of the storm to risk throwing everything away.

