The Third Sub Episode 69: Looking at the Whitecaps new Atlantic Canada Development Centre and more (Ft: Mike Ayyash)

In episode 69 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan are joined by head coach Mike Ayyash of the Vancouver Whitecaps Atlantic Canada Development Centre, who talks about the ‘Caps latest youth development initiative, his coaching career and more.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time joined by a very special guest, Mike Ayyash. For those who don’t know Ayyash, he’s the recently named Whitecaps FC BMO Eastern Canada Head Coach for their newly minted Atlantic Canada Development Centre. Previously, he worked in a similar role at the Whitecaps Academy in London, Ontario, and has experience with various provincial organizations and Canada Soccer under his belt.

First, they talk about the creation of this development centre, and what awaits Ayyash in his new role. They also touch on the structure of the centre, and how the ‘Caps will look to maximize the wealth of talent that continues to grow in the Atlantic provinces.

After, they touch on Ayyash’s career up to this date, which has included playing for Dalhousie University, where they were the first-ever Nova Scotia university to win a Men’s Soccer National Title, as well as his coaching career, which includes an 8-year stint as technical director of Bedford Soccer association. He also has a Bachelor of Journalism from University of Kings College, and they touch on the work he did in the media world before becoming a coach.

Next, they take a look at what the ‘Caps long-term plans for this academy are, and how he’s working with newly-hired ‘Director of Methodology’, Vanni Startini, to ensure the pathway to the first team becomes more accessible than ever.

Lastly, they look at how the presence of the Canadian Premier League’s Halifax Wanderers can also help youth development in the Atlantic provinces, and how their presence will allow for a mutual relationship, not a prohibitive one.

You can keep track of Ayyash’s coaching work through the Whitecaps academy social pages, and through some yet-to-be announced social media initiatives by the Whitecaps, who are planning to beef up their coverage of their Academy sides.

