The Third Sub Episode 70: Whitecaps sign Deiber Caicedo, their #10 search continues, an MLS update and more

In Episode 70 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into everything Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as a bit of MLS, catching up from a busy few weeks of ‘Caps news.

First, they talk about something they haven’t been able to talk about yet this offseason – a new Whitecaps signing. With the ‘Caps signing young Colombian winger Deiber Caicedo, they look at what that transfer means for the ‘Caps, and why despite his high price tag of around $2.5 million dollars, it’s important that expectations are tempered for the first few games of his MLS career.

After that, they look at the ‘Caps ongoing search for a #10, and the updates they’ve heard in that regard, including the revelation that they have 3 main targets in that hunt for a creative midfielder. With two of the three names already out there in some reports – Benfica’s Chiquinho and Porto’s Otavio, Alex and Sam dive into the supposed interest in those two players, as well as speculate about the profile of the third, still unnamed target.

Once through that, they look at the ongoing MLS’s CBA negotiations, and how those are going, as the league and the MLSPA continue their 3rd set of labour negations in 12 months. Once again, things have been far from ideal in terms of how these have played out, either, as MLS has used a few negotiating tactics that have not sat well with players, including a few forceful statements and a premature release of the 2021 schedule.

To round off the ‘Caps news, they then look at the revelation by Sporting Director Axel Schuster that the ‘Caps will hold their 2021 preseason exlusively in Canada, before finishing off with some speculation about what the next Whitecaps home kit will be.

And to finish off the show, they talk about the CF Montreal rebrand for the first time, breaking down what they like about it, as well as what they really don’t like about it, leading to some interesting debate about the merits of such a rebrand.

