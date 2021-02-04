The Third Sub Episode 71: Whitecaps make moves, CF Montreal continue to build, and some other MLS chatter

In Episode 71 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into the latest Vancouver Whitecaps and MLS news from this past week, before finishing off with some more MLS kit chatter.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps and MLS.

Up first, they catch up on the Whitecaps news of the week, as they look at some of the confirmed transactions that have happened in the past week.

First, they look at a confirmed departure, as David Milinkovic’s contract was officially terminated this week, before looking at some of the names that signed new deals in the past week, as Andy Rose officially re-signed (and became an assistant coach for the ‘Caps U19 team!), while ‘Caps Super Draft pick David Egbo and longtime USL veteran Evan Newton signed deals to join the team.

After that, they look at how the CBA negotiations have progressed over the last week, giving some thoughts on the multiple extensions of the negotiating deadline by MLS, breaking down what sort of message this whole process has delivered.

To round off the episode, they then tip their hat to Club de Foot Montreal and the incredible work they’ve put in behind the scenes to build a sneaky-good team, before devolving into some more MLS kit discussion and speculation.

