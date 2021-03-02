The Third Sub Episode 74: Breaking down the ‘Caps Bruno Gaspar links, the return of the hoop, and the unofficial (but official) start of preseason

In episode 74 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps, as the team’s 2021 preseason kicked off this week.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps.

With the unofficial (but official) start to training camp this week, they dive into a bunch of storylines surrounding the team heading into the start of preseason.

First, they take a look at the good news out of Vancouver this week, as the ‘Caps officially released their 2021 home kit, and the reviews are positive. With a return of the hoop, something many feared would not happen, the ‘Caps now arguably have the best kit combination in the league, something Alex and Sam get into.

Next, they look at the reported signing of Angolan international right back Bruno Gaspar, who looks likely to head out on loan to Vancouver via Sporting CP. A talented full back, his acquisition should help the ‘Caps out in many ways, but as Alex and Sam discuss, there are a lot of elements to be wary of with a move like this.

Ultimately, with a new recruitment department officially in place, a lot of those concerns won’t be as important, however, as long as the ‘Caps understand the risks when making a move like this, which appears to be the case. Either way, it’s a medium risk, high reward sort of transfer, one that could help the ‘Caps out a lot in the short-term, while potentially doing the same in the long-term.

After that, they look back at the first day of training camp, and what the team’s mood was like after that first session as a group again. They also look at a few standouts from the first day, as some younger players put up a good account of themselves right from the get-go, which bodes well for the start of the season, given that they build off of that strong start going forward.

Lastly, they chat about a few other storylines piquing their interest, including Sam’s Fredy Montero question, Alex’s visa research, Thierry Henry’s departure and more.

