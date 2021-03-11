The Third Sub Episode 76: Breaking down the CanWNT’s SheBelievesCup performance, and some Vancouver Whitecaps talk (Ft: Harjeet Johal)

In Episode 76 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan are joined by Harjeet Johal, as they talk Canadian Women’s National Team, Voyageurs Cup, Vancouver Whitecaps and more.

To do that, they’re joined by a special guest, Harjeet Johal of the Equalizer, Daily Hive and ProSoccerUSA, who returns to the show to help break down Canada’s performance at She Believes Cup, the Whitecaps offseason and some other important news.

First, they dive into the CanWNT talk, as Johal shares her thoughts on Canada’s performance at She Believes Cup, which gave us a first look at Bev Priestman as the Canadian head coach. Despite a lengthy absences list, Canada battled hard in their 3 games, leaving an overall positive impression of Priestman’s work.

After, they chat about reasonable expectations for Canada at this summer’s Olympics, in which they’re looking to earn a medal for the third consecutive tournament. They also finish off with some roster talk, including an interesting debate about the formation that Canada should consider using going forward.

Once through that, they take a quick look at the Voyageurs Cup drama that has dominated the conversation in Canadian Soccer circles this past week, as Canada Soccer announced that the final of the 2020 tournament would be postponed once again, while also automatically gifting Toronto FC a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League after holding discussions with Forge. After missing a chance to play this final back in the fall, this outcome always felt like it was a looming possibility, so they look at how things got to this point.

Lastly, they dive into some ‘Caps talk, as Johal shares her outlook on the team’s work this offseason, including their work in the transfer window, in which they’ve made a few good moves, but have a still few important holes still to fill, such as a DP #10. They also break down the hire of Ricardo Clark as an assistant coach, news that broke while they were recording, as they give kudos to the ‘Caps for the hire, which filled an area of need in their coaching staff.

