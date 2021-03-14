The Third Sub Episode 77: Breaking down Axel Schuster’s comments as high-spending Vancouver Whitecaps offseason continues

In episode 77 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into some Vancouver Whitecaps and Canadian Premier League news in a jam-packed episode of the show.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps and Canadian Premier League expansion.

First, they dive into the big Whitecaps news of the week, as Caio Alexandre was officially presented as a ‘Caps player on Friday, and they look at what he could potentially bring to Vancouver. They also look at how he’ll be expected to fit into the Vancouver roster, and give kudos to the team’s recruitment staff for the signing, as they continue to do a good job at addressing the team’s biggest problem in 2020: transitioning the ball forward.

Next, they look at Axel Schuster’s lengthy media availability from Friday, as they dive into some of what stood out from that. First, they go into the main topics, as Schuster spoke at length about the clubs current DP situation, revealing that one of Ali Adnan or Lucas Cavallini are eligible to be bought down as TAM players, allowing them to continue their search for a DP #10, of which Schuster said ownership is willing to spend the big bucks for.

After, they look at some of the other tidbits that stood out, including the hiring of new assistant coach Ricardo Clark, the ‘Caps recruitment process, Deiber Caicedo’s lengthy journey to get to Vancouver, their plans for staying in Salt Lake and how they aim to free up some international spots after all of these signings.

Once through that, they do a quick look at the 5 ‘Caps called up to go represent Canada at the CONCACAF U23 Olympic qualifiers down in Mexico, breaking down how each player will likely factor into Canada’s plans for that tournament.

Lastly, they touch onto the big news Friday out of the Canadian Premier League, as it was announced that Saskatoon would be awarded a new franchise, of which they hope to start playing in 2023. They look at what that means for the league, and what’s next for expansion in the league, as there appears to be more movement looming on the horizon on that front.

If you have Twitter, make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast @thirdsubpod!

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them .

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...