The Third Sub Episode 78: An in-depth CanMNT U23 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying preview

In episode 78 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan preview Canada’s Men’s National U23 team’s upcoming participation in the CONACACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifiers, which kicks off later this week.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Canada Men’s National Team U23 in a special preview episode for the CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifiers that kick off later this week.

To start things off, they break down Canada’s roster, giving thoughts on all of the 20 players called up. They also look at what to expect from head coach Mauro Biello, as well as what’s at stake for Canada this tournament, as they look to put 37 years of history behind them down in Mexico.

After that, they break down the format of the tournament, and see how these games being hosted in Mexico could potentially impact things. They also preview the rest of the teams in Canada’s group, El Salvador, Haiti and Honduras, sharing their thoughts on what Canada should expect from them.

Lastly, they pick a few players to watch on Canada, including a player to watch, a breakout candidate and an underrated piece that isn’t getting enough hype.

To finish things off, they make predictions for the tournament as a whole, giving their picks for who they think the two teams heading to Tokyo will be.

