The Third Sub Episode 79: Analyzing the CanM23’s strong start to Olympic qualifiers and other CanMNT news

In episode 79 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things CanMNT, including a look at the U23’s strong start to Olympic Qualifiers, some news surrounding Canada’s senior team’s squad and more.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Canadian Men’s soccer after an interesting few days of news for them, including the start of their CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying campaign.

First, they lead off with their analysis of Canada’s U23’s and their strong start to the Olympic Qualifiers, as they rode 2 early Tajon Buchanan goals to a comfortable 2-0 victory. They look at the individuals that stood out to them in that game, before analyzing the tactics that head coach Mauro Biello elected to employ on Friday, as he did a good job of emulating some of the things the senior National Team has tried to put in place these past few years.

They then look ahead to Canada’s next game in their group, which comes versus Haiti, before rounding off their U23 talk with a look at their ‘Third Sub of the Game’ for Canada’s clash versus Haiti, giving one word each for the performances of Ryan Raposo, Lucas Dias and Mo Farsi off of the bench for Canada.

Lastly, they look at some interesting news out of the Canadian Men’s Senior team this weekend, as it appears that a couple of European-based players should be able to make it to Florida for the start of Canada’s World Cup qualifying campaign this week, giving this team a boost they weren’t quite sure they were going to get for these games.

