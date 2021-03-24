The Third Sub Episode 80: Looking at all things CanMNT and CanM23 amidst a busy week for Canadian Men’s soccer (Ft: Mitchell Tierney)

In episode 80 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan were joined by Mitchell Tierney of Waking the Red and Darby Magazine to dive into all things Canadian Men’s soccer.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time joined by a very special guest, Mitchell Tierney of Waking the Red and Darby Magazine.

First, they dive into the recent release of Canada’s Senior National Team squad ahead of their 2 massive CONCACAF World Cup qualifying games this week, with Tierney sharing his thoughts on how this Canada squad has shaped up. They look at who’s there, and who’s not there, sharing their thoughts on what this means for Canadian Men’s soccer as a whole.

After that, they dive into the games itself, with Tierney sharing his projections for these next two games, including his predicted Canada lineup for the first of the two games, which is against Bermuda, before looking at how rotation might play a role in the second game, versus the Cayman Islands.

To round things off, Tierney then shares his thoughts on the Canadian Men’s National U23 team and their participation at the Olympic qualifying tournament down in Mexico, as they head into their last game of the group stages down there on Thursday. He also then talks about the 3 Canadian teams in MLS, including Toronto FC, which he covers over at Waking the Red.

You can find Tierney on Twitter @mitchelltierney, and in writing on Waking the Red, as well as for Darby Magazine (on Twitter @DarbyMagazine and on Instagram @darbymag).

