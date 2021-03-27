The Third Sub Episode 81: CanMNT cruises vs Bermuda, get set for Cayman Islands, while CanM23s prepare for Mexico after draw vs Honduras

In Episode 81 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy few days of Canadian Men’s soccer, as both the senior and U23 National Teams played some big games this past week, and get set for another big day of matches on Sunday.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat about all things Canadian Men’s Soccer, including both the Senior and U23 Men’s National Teams, who find themselves in the midst of a busy week of games.

First, they talk about the senior team, breaking down their 5-1 win over Bermuda to kick off World Cup Qualifying action on Thursday. They look at what and who stood out from the match, Canada’s tactical plan and what we can reasonably take away from this game, a game where Canada showed some good things, but also a few issues worth keeping an eye on. After, to round off the talk about the game, they dive into the Third Sub of the game from this match, which was an honour shared by Samuel Piette, David Wotherspoon and Theo Corbeanu in this one.

Next, they preview Canada’s next match in World Cup qualifying action, a clash on Sunday versus the Cayman Islands, sharing their thoughts on what to expect from Canada and the Cayman Islands in that one.

After that, they switch over to some U23 action, as they dive into their draw versus Honduras to close out the group stages of CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifiers, a result that got them through to the next round, where they’ll now face Mexico with a spot in Tokyo on the line. They look at what stood out in that match, before finishing by looking at the Third Sub of the game in this one, which was shared by Lucas Dias, Aidan Daniels and Mo Farsi.

Lastly, they preview Canada’s crucial game against Mexico on Sunday, in which a win would book Canada’s ticket to the Olympics for the first time in 37 years. It won’t be easy, but Canada will feel confident that they have a slight chance of making something happen, so they’ll want to build off of that and see what happens on Sunday.

