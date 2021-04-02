The Third Sub Episode 82: Canadian National Team roundup – CanM23 fall just short of glory, CanMNT cruise and CanWNT get set to return

In episode 82 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy week for the Canadian National Team’s, as a busy year for Canadian soccer continues to roll along here.

First, they dive into Canada’s U23 men’s team and their tough end to CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers, looking at what went wrong for Canada in that tournament, before looking at the importance of making the Olympics in the future, and how planning should start now in order to make that happen.

After, they look at Canada’s Senior Men’s National Team and their 11-0 win over the Cayman Islands on Monday, and what to take away from that, as Canada cruised in a dominant victory.

Then, they look at what to take away from Canada’s first 2 World Cup qualifying games and what we learned in terms of Canada’s tactical set-up during them, breaking down how head coach John Herdman has made a few tweaks to get the most out of Alphonso Davies and the rest of his teammates.

Lastly, they look at Canada’s Women’s National team’s squad for a pair of games next week against Wales and England, sharing their thoughts on the squad and what to expect in these matches lineup-wise.

