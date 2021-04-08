The Third Sub Episode 84: A Vancouver Whitecaps news roundup ahead of the last week of preseason

In Episode 84 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps, catching up on a few weeks worth of ‘Caps news, as the race towards the start of the 2021 MLS season continues.

Welcome to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps! After a few weeks of focusing on Canadian soccer, they’re back to catch up on the ‘Caps news that popped up recently, ranging from transactions to talking about a game that was played.

First, they look at the big transaction that was made recently, as defender Jasser Khmiri was sent on loan to San Antonio FC in the USL, and they share their thoughts on what this move means for both Khmiri and the Whitecaps.

Next, they talk about the preseason game that the ‘Caps played this week, as they took on the USL’s Real Monarchs in a closed-door friendly down in Utah, a game they won 3-0. They look at what sort of takeaways one could even have in a game like that, including some musings on the formation and the goals, before serving a cautious reminder to not read too much into the result of games like this.

After that, they share some thoughts from having watched Whitecaps training last week, as they were both able to attend some ‘Caps practices before the team jetted off to Utah. From Deiber Caicedo’s electric training debut, to some youngsters that stood out, with some tactical thoughts also thrown in, they share what they saw from those sessions.

Lastly, they look ahead to the ‘Caps next two preseason games, a doubleheader with the Chicago Fire and Indy Eleven on the weekend, which happens to also be their last preparatory games before the start of the season next week. With those games being streamed, they also share what they’re expecting from these two teams in those matches, looking at the danger that Chicago poses, as well as the reunions that the Indy game will provide.

We’d also just like to announce that this episode was the last show in season one of the Third Sub! With a new Whitecaps season just around the corner, some new changes will be coming to the show, and those will be revealed in the next episode, which will drop in the week before the start of the season.

If you have Twitter, make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast @thirdsubpod!

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them .

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...