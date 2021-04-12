The Third Sub Episode 85: An in-depth Vancouver Whitecaps 2021 season preview (Ft: Peter Hicken)

In episode 85 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan kick off season 2 of the show by doing an in-depth preview of the 2021 Vancouver Whitecaps season. To do that, they’re joined by the newest member of their team, Peter Hicken.

Welcome to season 2 of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this first episode of season 2, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps! To do that, they’re joined by the newest member of the Third Sub, Peter Hicken of AFTN, as they dive deep into the team ahead of the new season.

First, they look at the ‘Caps roster, breaking down its strengths and weaknesses, as well as where players rank in the depth chart. While they’re still thin in a few areas, it’s an improved unit compared to 2020, and the ‘Caps will hope that allows them to take a step forward in 2021.

Next, they look at how the Whitecaps being forced to play out of Utah for the first 3 or so months of the season will affect them, and seeing if there could even be an advantage to that decision that might pay off down the road.

Then, they do some way too early award predictions, ranging from top scorer, MVP, Third Sub of the Year and more.

Lastly, they look at the Western Conference as a whole, before making some predictions about how they think the playoff picture will look at the end of the season.

You can find Peter on Twitter @peterhickens, and stay tuned to hear more of him on the Third Sub, as he’s joining the team to do weekly segments on MLS.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram @thethirdsub

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them .

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...