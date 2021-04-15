The Third Sub Episode 86: Vancouver Whitecaps looking to surprise Portland Timbers in 2021 MLS season opener

In Episode 86 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps ahead of their season opener against the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps ahead of their first game of the 2021 MLS season against the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

Before looking ahead to that, however, they dive into the pair of ‘Caps friendlies they watched over the weekend, in which the ‘Caps beat the Chicago Fire 3-2 before succumbing to Indy Eleven 2-0. They look at what stood out from those matches, both positively and negatively, before looking at what they saw tactically.

Next, they go into their preview for the Portland match, first looking at what they might expect from the ‘Caps in that clash, before shifting the attention to their opponents, the Timbers, and what to expect from them.

After, they go into some predictions for both the match and a wacky prediction for the season as a whole, kicking off a friendly season-long predictions battle between the two.

Lastly, they go into Marc Dos Santos’s comments on the development of Theo Bair and Michael Baldisimo, sharing their thoughts on what the Whitecaps head coach had to say about his pair of promising young players.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram @thethirdsub.

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

