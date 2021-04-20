The Third Sub Episode 87: Vancouver Whitecaps open MLS season with big win over Timbers, CanWNT win pair of big UK friendlies

In episode 87 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into the Vancouver Whitecaps season-opening win over the Portland Timbers, as well as some Canadian Women’s National Team, MLS and European Super League talk.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps and Canadian Women’s National Team action.

First, they dive into the Whitecaps talk, as they look back on a huge ‘Caps win over the Portland Timbers to open the season, seeing what stood out from a tactical and individual perspective.

After that, they take a look at their ‘Third Sub of the Game’ from the match, before introducing a new weekly segment, ‘Buying and Selling’, where they place their faith in some Whitecaps-related stock heading into week 2 of MLS action.

Then, they recap a strong week of action for the Canadian Women’s National Team in the UK, where they beat Wales and England in a pair of friendlies, looking at who and what stood out in those games.

Lastly, they finished off the show with some MLS Fantasy and European Super League chatter.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram @thethirdsub.

Cover Photo via: Vancouver Whitecaps/Twitter

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...