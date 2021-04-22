The Third Sub Episode 88: Vancouver Whitecaps get set to play Toronto FC, and analyzing a theoretical MLS/Liga MX Merger (Ft: Mitchell Tierney)

In Episode 88 of the Third Sub, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps and MLS in a jam-packed edition of the show.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps and MLS in a jam-packed 88th episode.

First, Alex and Sam are joined by Mitchell Tierney of Waking the Red and Darby Magazine to break down the ‘Caps upcoming matchup, a clash with their Canadian rivals, Toronto FC. To start, Tierney shares how he feels TFC’s start to the year has gone, before looking at who to watch out for from this game, and the expectations for TFC against Vancouver knowing that some big Champions League games are awaiting them just around the corner.

After, Alex and Sam look at what’s new with the Whitecaps this week, diving into some updates surrounding the team and its players, before then diving into some interesting comments from Marc Dos Santos, Cristian Gutierrez and Andy Rose from media availabilities this week. Then, they dive into some predictions for the Toronto match, first looking back at their predictions from last week and seeing how they did on that front, before then throwing out a few new predictions of their own for the Toronto game.

Lastly, Third Sub contributor Peter Hicken then joins Alex for a first edition of ‘Peter’s Ponderings’, a new weekly segment where Peter joins the show to chat about stuff that he’s been finding interesting in the North American soccer scene.

This week’s topic? A look at a potential Major League Soccer and Liga MX merger, and how a Super League between both leagues could look, which in light of what happened in Europe this week, is a very relevant topic. They then also dive into some interesting storylines from around MLS this weekend.

