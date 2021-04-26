The Third Sub Episode 89: Vancouver Whitecaps exit Orlando with 1 point after entertaining draw against Toronto FC

In Episode 89 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into an entertaining second week of Vancouver Whitecaps action.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to talk all things Vancouver Whitecaps after they drew Toronto FC in their second week of MLS action.

First, they look at what stood out from the match, both positively and negatively, as the Whitecaps showed plenty of both good and bad in a topsy turvy matchup against their Canadian rivals.

Next, they look at some of the individuals who stood out on the Whitecaps, seeing who put up a good account of themselves, and who less so.

Afterwards, they make a plea to head coach Marc Dos Santos to make more substitutes, revisiting their similar plea from week 1.

Then, they look at this week’s Third Sub of the Game, Derek Cornelius and Ryan Raposo, before reviewing their stocks after their first week of ‘Buying and Selling’.

Lastly, they do a quick wraparound to talk about some Canadians doing big things abroad in both the men’s and women’s game.

Cover photo via: Vancouver Whitecaps

