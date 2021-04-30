The Third Sub Episode 90: Vancouver Whitecaps host Colorado Rapids at familiar home for both teams (Ft: Rachel Vigil)

In Episode 90 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan are joined by Rachel Vigil of the Colorado Rapids to chat about this weekend’s big clash between the Rapids and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps ahead of their clash with the Colorado Rapids this weekend.

First, to preview that game, they’re joined by Colorado Rapids host and digital media producer, Rachel Vigil, who came on the show to chat all things Rapids ahead of Sunday. They dive into the Rapids start to the season, who to watch out for, expectations in the ‘Mile High City’ and much more.

They also get an injury update, look back at what happened when these two teams last met, and finish with Vigil’s prediction for the match.

After, Alex and Sam dive into some ‘Caps chatter, looking at how the team is feeling this week, and what to expect from them on Sunday. They also review some tactical notes they found from rewatching the Toronto FC game on the weekend, looking at what that might mean for the ‘Caps set-up against the Rapids.

Lastly, they update their Whitecaps stock in ‘Buying and Selling’, before finishing off with some predictions, as usual.

You can find Vigil on Twitter and Instagram @Rachel_Vigil_, as well as on the various Colorado Rapids social platforms.

