The Third Sub Episode 91: Vancouver Whitecaps hot start cools down with loss to Colorado Rapids

In episode 91 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a busy weekend of news.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat about all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a busy weekend of MLS action.

First, they dive into the ‘Caps latest game, a clash with the Colorado Rapids from Sunday, in which the Whitecaps suffered their first defeat of the season, falling 1-0 at ‘home’. They didn’t play great, but neither did Colorado, but the ‘Caps failed to take their chances, got undone by a tough goal, and couldn’t muster up what they needed to in order to win.

Then, they look at how ‘Caps coach Marc Dos Santos was outcoached by Colorado’s Robin Fraser, before diving into some of the individual performances that stood out – both good and bad – on both sides.

Afterwards, they look at Dos Santos’s concerning comments about young forward Theo Bair, who was left completely out of the squad on Sunday, pointing out some discrepancies between his comments and some of the actions seen on the pitch.

Lastly, they break down this week’s Third Sub of the Game, which was shared by Ryan Raposo and Kamron Habibullah, giving one word each for their performances, before doing a review of their stocks from the weekend in ‘Buying and Selling’.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram @thethirdsub.

You can find Macey’s Sports on Twitter @SportsMaceys, and on Instagram @maceyssports

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

