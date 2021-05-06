The Third Sub Episode 92: Another all-Canadian matchup beckons as CF Montreal travels to Utah to face Vancouver Whitecaps (Ft: Hady Raphael)

In Episode 92 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan are joined by Hady Raphael of Culture Soccer and the Ball is Round Podcast to chat all things CF Montreal ahead of their clash with the Vancouver Whitecaps this Saturday.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps as they get set to take on CF Montreal in an all-Canadian matchup!

To do that, they’re joined by Hady Raphael of Culture Soccer and the Ball is Round Podcast, who helps them get up to speed on CF Montreal ahead of Saturday.

First, they look at some of the standout individuals on Montreal, including Kamal Miller, Zachary Brault-Guillard, Djordje Mihailovic and Mason Toye, and how they’ve helped their team get off to a decent start, before looking at new head coach Wilfried Nancy and how his project has gone so far. Raphael also gives a quick injury update on some of Montreal’s players, before finishing off with his thoughts on the ‘Caps, as well as a prediction for the game on Saturday.

Afterwards, Alex and Sam take a quick look at some ‘Caps news from the last few days, before finishing off with their predictions for this match, as well as update their stocks in ‘Buying and Selling’ ahead of the weekend.

You can find Hady Raphael on Twitter @SoccerEnFolie, and in writing at Culture Soccer. You can find the Ball is Round Podcast anywhere you get your podcasts, as well as on Twitter @TBIRMontreal.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram @thethirdsub.

You can find Macey’s Sports on Twitter @SportsMaceys, and on Instagram @maceyssports

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...