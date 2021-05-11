The Third Sub Episode 93: Vancouver Whitecaps get back to winning ways against CF Montreal, look to continue form against struggling Minnesota United

In episode 93 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps, as a big week for the club continues.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps in the midst of a big week for the ‘Caps.

First, they dive into the game that was over the weekend, one in which the Whitecaps cruised to a 2-0 win over their Canadian rivals, CF Montreal, despite a mixed performance.

They break down that performance, and share their thoughts on what that means going forward, win or not, as the ‘Caps showed both plenty of good and bad in their win over Montreal.

After, they update their stocks in ‘Buying and Selling’ and look at this week’s ‘Third Sub of the Match’, which for this match, was Derek Cornelius.

Lastly, they preview the ‘Caps next match, a clash with Minnesota United on Wednesday, as Vancouver will have to deal with the unique nature of a midweek matchup.

Against a Loons side struggling after having lost all 4 of their games to date, the only team in MLS to do so, it’s a fascinating matchup, one that the ‘Caps will actually arguably enter as favourites for the first time this year.

