The Third Sub Episode 94: Vancouver Whitecaps tumble vs Minnesota United, get set to bounce back against Sporting KC

In episode 94 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps as a busy week for the ‘Caps continues.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to talk all things Vancouver Whitecaps, as a busy week for the ‘Caps has continued to roll along here.

First, they dive into the latest ‘Caps match, a 1-0 loss to Minnesota United, looking at who and what stood out to them from that game. From Bruno Gaspar’s strong debut, to the interesting handling of Lucas Cavallini’s minutes by Marc Dos Santos, they look at the good, the bad, and everything in between from that one.

Afterwards, they dive into their Third Sub of the Match from that one, which was Leonard Owusu and Ryan Raposo, before updating their stocks in the latest edition of ‘Buying and Selling’.

Then, they look at some of the spicier Whitecaps news from this week, as the 2021 MLS salary numbers were published, giving fans and media some insight into the sort of money the ‘Caps players are pulling in. Alex and Sam look at some of the players who stood out, mostly for positive reasons, as well as see some other interesting figures from around the league.

Lastly, they preview the ‘Caps upcoming match, a clash with Sporting Kansas City away on Sunday, offering their thoughts on what that match could look like, before finishing with a prediction.

