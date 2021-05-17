The Third Sub Episode 95: Vancouver Whitecaps show shades of 2019 in loss to Sporting Kansas City

In Episode 94 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a busy weekend of ‘Caps and MLS action.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a busy weekend of MLS action.

First, they dive into the main topic of the weekend, which was the ‘Caps 3-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City from Sunday, a game in which they played probably their worst soccer of 2021.

Alex and Sam look at why that ended up being the case, before pondering the ‘Caps road struggles, and then looking at how switching to a 4-3-3 could help them avoid performances like that in the future.

Afterwards, they then look at some of the individual performances that stood out, both good and bad, sharing their thoughts on the players that took the field on Sunday.

Then, they finish off their SKC analysis by looking at their Third Sub of the Match, which for this week were Javain Brown, Kamron Habibullah, Erik Godoy and Theo Bair, before quickly diving into their stocks in ‘Buying and Selling’.

Lastly, they quickly talk about some Canadian Soccer news from the weekend, as a few names continued to impress abroad, while a familiar face got an opportunity close to home.

