The Third Sub Episode 96: Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back against stingy Houston Dynamo side

In Episode 96 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps ahead of a pivotal ‘Caps clash with the Houston Dynamo this Saturday.

First, they dive into some Dynamo chatter, looking at what to watch out for on Houston ahead of Saturday’s game. Despite having a roster light on top-end talent, the Dynamo have quietly picked up a few good results this year, and Alex and Sam dive a bit deeper to break down how.

Afterwards, they shift their attention back to the ‘Caps, looking at the mood in the Vancouver camp ahead of this game. They also provide a quick update on a few injuries, before projecting the 11 that will likely start this game for Vancouver, predicting a few changes from last game.

Lastly, they finish off with their predictions for the match, as usual.

