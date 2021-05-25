The Third Sub Episode 97: Vancouver Whitecaps crawl into break after 2-1 loss to Houston Dynamo

In Episode 97 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a tough loss to the Houston Dynamo from the weekend.

Welcome back to the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

First, they dive into what happened during the game, looking at how a slow start plagued the ‘Caps once more, before a late switch to the 4-3-3 gave them a bit of life. They also look at the ‘Caps breaking their open play duck, what happened defensively, and talk about who impressed on Saturday.

Afterwards, they talk about what’s next for the ‘Caps with this month-long break, sharing their expectations for the team after the pause.

They also pose the question – are the 10 games after the break the most important of Marc Dos Santos’s tenure as a Whitecaps coach?

Lastly, they finish off the show by looking at this week’s Third Sub of the game, which was shared by Ryan Raposo, Leonard Owusu, Tosaint Ricketts and Theo Bair, before updating their stocks in ‘Buying and Selling’.

Cover Photo via: Matthew Stith/MLS

