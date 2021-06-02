Third Sub Episode 98: Big month of June lies ahead for CanMNT, CanWNT

In Episode 98 of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports, Alexandre Gangue Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Canada Soccer’s National Teams ahead of a busy month of June for both the men’s and women’s programs.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast

In this, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Canadian Men’s and Women’s National teams ahead of a big month of June for both programs.

First, they dive into some of the men’s chatter, looking ahead to what awaits them in June, as they get set to play some huge World Cup qualifiers.

They chat about what to expect from those games, break down the roster, project the lineup, talk about the taxi squad and more.

Afterwards, they pivot over to the women’s team, looking at what lies ahead for them this month, one where they’ll play 2 big friendlies and then narrow down their squad for the Olympics later this year.

In that section, they set the expectations level for those friendlies, chat about the squad, look at some Olympic roster battles and talk tactics.

Lastly, they share some quick thoughts on the CPL’s rumoured restart plan, and why it’s important that the league finds a way to get back up and running ahead of what’s going to be a massive year for them.

Cover Photo via: Douglas DeFelice/Canada Soccer

