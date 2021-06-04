The Third Sub Episode 99: The Brian White trade, Marc Dos Santos’s future and a look around MLS

In Episode 99 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue Ruzic and Samuel Rowan are joined by Third Sub contributor Peter Hicken to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps and MLS.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps and MLS, as the league’s international break rages on. To do that, they’re joined by Third Sub contributor Peter Hicken, who stops by to share his opinion on the various topics discussed in this episode.

First, they dive into the big news of the day, which was the Whitecaps acquisition of Brian White from the New York Red Bulls, sharing their thoughts on that move. As they point out, there’s a lot to like about White as a player, but as they also note, the move doesn’t make much sense from the ‘Caps perspective.

After, they get into a discussion concerning head coach Marc Dos Santos’s future after Sporting Director and CEO Axel Schuster’s comments about Dos Santos earlier in the week. They agree that Dos Santos hasn’t had the most luck as head coach of the ‘Caps, but as they note, his future might be decided quite soon if results don’t improve, especially with how things have progressed these past few years.

Lastly, they close out the show with a look around MLS, sharing their thoughts on some teams through 7 weeks of MLS action.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram @thethirdsub.

You can find Macey’s Sports on Twitter @SportsMaceys, and on Instagram @maceyssports

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...