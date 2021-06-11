The Third Sub Episode 100: A CanMNT bonanza (Ft: Hady Raphael, Peter Galindo, Thomas Nef & Mitchell Tierney)

In Episode 100 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan are joined by Hady Raphael, Peter Galindo, Thomas Nef and Mitchell Tierney to chat all things Canadian Men’s National Team.

And this one’s a very special one, as it’s the 100th episode of the Third Sub!

To mark the occasion, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time joined by Hady Raphael, Peter Galindo, Thomas Nef and Mitchell Tierney as they join the show in 3 separate segments to talk all things Canadian Men’s National Team in the midst of a massive month of June for the program.

First, they’re joined by Hady Raphael of Culture Soccer and the Ball is Round, who helps them break down wins over Aruba and Suriname, before helping them preview Canada’s next game, a clash with Haiti.

Then, they’re joined by Peter Galindo and Thomas Nef of the Northern Futbol podcast (on Twitter @NorthernFutbol), as they dive into the tactics of the Suriname game, before previewing the Haiti game from a tactical perspective, finishing with an interesting debate on the concept of a ‘Golden Generation’.

Lastly, they’re joined by Mitchell Tierney of Waking the Red and Darby Magazine to chat about more of the future of the program, looking ahead to the Gold Cup and the possibility of the ‘Octo’, before talking about some potential dual-nationals that Canada might look to recruit ahead of those games.

