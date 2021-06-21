The Third Sub Episode 101: Vancouver Whitecaps continue tough run with loss to RSL

In Episode 101 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps as they return to action after a lengthy break.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps as they returned from a lengthy international break.

First, they dive into the main subject of the episode, the ‘Caps latest game, a 3-1 loss to Real Salt Lake. From a slow start, to a late collapse, they looked at what went wrong for the ‘Caps on Friday.

Then, they look at the new formation that was tried out against RSL, a 4-3-3, sharing their thoughts on how that went. They then get into an interesting discussion about the ‘Caps not being put in a position to succeed no matter what formation they play, looking at why that is the case.

Lastly, they dive into this week’s Third Sub of the Match, which was Derek Cornelius, as well as their stocks in the latest edition of ‘Buying and Selling’.

