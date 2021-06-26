Third Sub Episode 102: An in-depth 2021 Canadian Premier League preview

In Episode 102 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan do an in-depth preview of the 2021 Canadian Premier League season.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Canadian Premier League ahead of the start of their 2021 season.

To start, they dive into some bits and bobs surrounding the league, including the format, before diving into some of the comments of CPL commissioner David Clanachan ahead of the start of the campaign.

Then, they do a look at all of the teams in the league, breaking down their rosters, before picking a new player to watch, and an underrated player to keep an eye on.

Lastly, they finish with some predictions, as they predict the league table, award winners and eventual champion.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram @thethirdsub.

You can find Macey’s Sports on Twitter @SportsMaceys, and on Instagram @maceyssports

PHOTO CREDIT: CPL / Robert Reyes/William Ludwick

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...