The Third Sub Episode 103: Vancouver Whitecaps find a bit of life against Sounders to halt losing streak

In Episode 103 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into the latest news surrounding the Vancouver Whitecaps as their 2021 MLS season continues.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps in the midst of another busy week for the club.

First, they dive into their thoughts from the ‘Caps latest games, a clash with the LA Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders, sharing their thoughts on both matches.

From the ‘Caps late collapse against the Galaxy, to their bright spirit that they showed against Seattle, they break down the intricacies of both games, and what they mean for the club.

Then, they dive into their Third Sub of the Match, before taking a look at their stocks in the latest edition of ‘Buying and Selling’.

To round things off, they take a look at the latest rumoured #10 target, Ryan Gauld, sharing their thoughts on his potential transfer to Vancouver.

Lastly, they take a look at the Canadian Premier League’s opening weekend, seeing what stood out to them from an exciting first few games of CPL action.

