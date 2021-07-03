The Third Sub Episode 104: Gold Cup, Olympics loom large for CanMNT, CanWNT after busy month of June

In Episode 104 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Canada Soccer’s Men’s and Women’s National teams in the midst of a busy summer for both teams.

First, they look back at how June went for the CanWNT, recapping their two games from that month, sharing their thoughts on the two 0-0 draws with the Czech Republic and Brazil.

Then, they look at what’s ahead for the team, as they look ahead to the Olympics, breaking down Canada’s squad for that tournament, and what their expectations for them are in Japan.

After, their attention shifts over to the CanMNT, as they look back at their big wins over Haiti in World Cup qualifying, as they progressed to the Octagonal, the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, for the first time since the 1998 World Cup cycle.

Once through that, they then look ahead to the Gold Cup, looking at Canada’s squad for that tournament, before sharing their expectations for them down in the US.

