The Third Sub Episode 105: ‘Caps continue winless run, Derek Cornelius heads to Greece, and Canada opens Gold Cup with a win

In Episode 105 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps and CanMNT after another busy week of news.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey's Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada Soccer amidst another big week for both programs.

First, they dive into the latest with the Whitecaps, breaking down their two games from the last week, which came against FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake, sharing their thoughts on two very mixed performances.

Afterwards, they dive into their Third Sub of the Game for both matches, before finishing with a look at their stocks in the latest edition of ‘Buying and Selling’.

Then, they touch on some other Whitecaps news, including some potential new signings, the loan of Derek Cornelius, and the prospect of the team finally returning home after spending months away down in the US.

Lastly, they break down Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team’s opening game of the 2021 Gold Cup against Martinique, a game in which they won 4-1 after a late scare, sharing their thoughts on a solid performance from Canada.

