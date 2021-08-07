The Third Sub Episode 106: Whitecaps continue decent run of form, return to training in Vancouver, and sign Ryan Gauld

In Episode 106 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan catch up on a busy month of Whitecaps news.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast, presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps after a busy month of ‘Caps news.

First, they dive into the big news of the last month, that the ‘Caps finally have a DP #10, Ryan Gauld, looking at what this deal means for Vancouver.

After, they look at the team’s current midfield depth situation, analyzing what that move might mean for some other players.

Then, they look back at some of the ‘Caps most recent games, breaking down what’s been working and what hasn’t, as well as some standout performers.

Continuing on, they then update their stocks in the latest edition of ‘Buying and Selling’, where there are some big movers and shakers after some time away.

Lastly, they look back at the ‘Caps first 2 weeks of training back in Vancouver, before finishing with some interviews with homegrown Patrick Metcalfe, Gianfranco Facchineri and Theo Bair.

