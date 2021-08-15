The Third Sub Episode 107: A Golden Moment for the CanWNT/CanXNT

In Episode 107, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Canadian Women’s National Soccer Team after their massive Tokyo triumph this summer.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat about all things Canadian Women’s National Team after a big Olympic tournament from them.

To start, Alex and Sam dive into the big news of the tournament, and of all summer, really, and that’s Canada’s Olympic Gold Medal, as they finally got over the hump to become champions of the world.

With that, they dive into Canada’s journey to get to that point, one that was fast, but also arduous, breaking down their performances in all of the games leading to that Golden finale.

Afterwards, they look at what this victory means in the overall context of the sport in the country, before diving into the question on everyone’s lips – can this help accelerate the long-awaited arrival of professional women’s soccer in Canada?

Lastly, they look at what their overall takeaways from this team were from this tournament, before looking ahead at what’s next for them – first, a victory tour, and then, attention shifts to the 2023 World Cup.

Cover Photo via: MexSport/Canada Soccer

