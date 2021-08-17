The Third Sub Episode 108: Third Sub in 30 minutes or less – Whitecaps continue to middle along

In Episode 108 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps in a special express edition of the show.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time with a special express edition of the show, one where they dive into all things Whitecaps-related in just ~30 minutes.

To start, they quickly dive into the ‘Caps last 2 games, a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy and a 0-0 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes, sharing their takeaways from those games.

After, they take a general step back to look at where the ‘Caps find themselves just past the halfway point of the year, seeing the precarious position their recent run of draws has put them in.

Lastly, they set a table for the ‘Caps next game, a clash with Austin FC, before teasing their usual pre-game Whitecaps show that they’ll do an hour before that game.

