The Third Sub Episode 109: Vancouver Whitecaps and Marc Dos Santos part ways

In Episode 109 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into the news that the Vancouver Whitecaps and head coach Marc Dos Santos had parted ways earlier this week.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast, presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to dive into the big news of the week – the firing of head coach Marc Dos Santos by the Vancouver Whitecaps, a move that came shortly after the Whitecaps were eliminated by Pacific FC in the first-ever Ferryside Derby in the Canadian Championship.

Fresh off of hearing the news, Alex and Sam dive into their raw thoughts surrounding the move, from the optics, the timing of it, discussing if it’s the right one or not, and what this means going forward.

They also look at who they think orchestrated the move, see if it’s one that’s been in the works for a while now, before finishing by looking at how things are set up for the new coach when they come in.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @thethirdsub.

You can find Macey’s Sports on Twitter @SportsMaceys, and on Instagram @maceyssports.

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...