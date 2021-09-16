The Third Sub Episode 110: Vancouver Whitecaps ready to ramp up playoff push with 11 games to go

In Episode 110 of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps as they get set to head into a crucial 11-game stretch to close out the season.

First, they dive into their most recent game, a 1-0 loss to the Portland Timbers in Cascadia Cup action, a match that snapped a 10-game unbeaten run. They dive into what stood out from that game, both good and bad, and how to feel after a result like that.

Afterwards, they look at how the ‘Caps have been doing as of late under new head coach Vanni Sartini, sharing their thoughts on if they feel he’s the right man for the job or not.

Otherwise, they also talk about the return of Lucas Cavallini from injury and international duty, looking at what they expect from him as he gets set to get his first run of minutes alongside Ryan Gauld.

Lastly, they look ahead to the ‘Caps next game, a clash with the Colorado Rapids in Colorado on Sunday, looking at what to expect from the Rapids in that one.

