The Third Sub Episode 111: Whitecaps grind out a point in Colorado, and the Canadian Championship rolls on

In Episode 111 of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps and Canadian Championship in a jam-packed episode of the show.

Welcome back to the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps and Canadian Championship, after a busy week in both departments.

To start, they dive into the latest surrounding the Whitecaps, breaking down their most recent match, a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids. From there, they debate if that was 1 point gained, or 2 points lost, before diving into the more intricate details that stood out to them from that one.

After, they look ahead to the next ‘Caps game, a home clash versus Dallas this weekend, seeing what they expect from the opponents in that game. While doing that, they also take a step back and do more of an organizational look at this Dallas franchise, sharing their thoughts on their latest move, which was to fire head coach Luchi Gonzalez.

Moving on, they then take a look at the quarter-finals of the Canadian Championship, which wrapped up this week, looking back at what they learned in those matches, before looking ahead to the pair of intriguing semi-finals that now await us in that competition.

Lastly, they share their thoughts on the surprising bit of news in the Canadian Premier League this week, and that was the firing of Rob Gale by Valour, who they then replaced with former Whitecaps assistant coach, Phil Dos Santos, brother of former ‘Caps head coach, Marc Dos Santos.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @thethirdsub.

You can find Macey’s Sports on Twitter @SportsMaceys, and on Instagram @maceyssports.

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

