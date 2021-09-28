The Third Sub Episode 112: Vancouver Whitecaps get job done vs FC Dallas, but work is far from over

In Episode 112 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan break down all things Vancouver Whitecaps in the midst of a busy week for the club.

Welcome to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast, presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps, as the ‘Caps find themselves in the middle of a crucial stretch of games here.

To start, they look at the ‘Caps latest match, a clash with FC Dallas from the weekend, breaking down what stood out to them from that one, as the ‘Caps picked up a massive 3 points in their push for the playoffs.

Afterwards, they look at where the ‘Caps stand in their race for the playoffs, of which they’re currently very much in the race for, breaking down permutations and things of the like.

Lastly, they preview the next 2 games for the ‘Caps, 2 arguable must-win games, which come against the Houston Dynamo away and versus the San Jose Earthquakes at home, seeing what they expect from those clashes.

