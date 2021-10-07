The Third Sub Episode 113: The CanMNT gets set for crucial World Cup qualifiers, the Whitecaps continue hot run

In Episode 113 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan break down all things CanMNT and Vancouver Whitecaps in the midst of a busy period for both teams.

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team and Vancouver Whitecaps ahead of a big weekend for both sides.

To start, they dive into the CanMNT chat, as they look at what to expect from Canada in their upcoming October window, where they’ll take on Mexico, Jamaica and Panama in some crucial qualifiers.

From the squad called up, to what they expect from those games, along with a look at some potential lineups, they look at everything at stake for Canada here, as they continue their quest to qualify for their first World Cup since 1986.

Then, they shift over to the Whitecaps, who continue to remain one of the hottest teams in MLS as of late.

First, they chat about the ‘Caps most recent game, a big win over the San Jose Earthquakes, a game in which Brian White announced himself to the rest of MLS with a big hat trick. After, they then look ahead to what’s next for the ‘Caps, a big away trip to Seattle to play their rivals, the Sounders, and what the ‘Caps will need to keep doing ahead of that match.

Lastly, they try their best to predict that Seattle match for the ‘Caps, sharing what they think might happen in that one.

