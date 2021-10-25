The Third Sub Episode 114: Vancouver Whitecaps continue to get closer to making playoff dream a reality

In Episode 114 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into some Vancouver Whitecaps chatter after another big week for the club.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps in the midst of another big week for the club.

First, they dive into their most recent performances, breaking down what stood out in a week where they beat Sporting Kansas City and Portland Timbers, before rounding things off with a draw against the San Jose Earthquakes.

They look at some of the main storylines that stood out from the week, including the strong play of Leonard Owusu in midfield, to the increased competition at full back, before ending with the never-ending question at striker – what should the ‘Caps do with Lucas Cavallini and Brian White?

Otherwise, they then look ahead to the ‘Caps next game, a must-win clash against Minnesota United, before looking at some of the playoff permutations that await Vancouver as they get set to play their last 3 games of their 2021 season.

Lastly, they then talk about the other big question on the lips of ‘Caps fans after their play as of late – should the ‘Caps make interim head coach Vanni Sartini their full-time head coach? Based on what they’ve seen from him as of late, his credentials have continued to grow by the day, making it harder and harder to ignore him as the potential #1 option to fill the role.

