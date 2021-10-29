The Third Sub Episode 115: An up and down week for the Vancouver Whitecaps continues

In Episode 115, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Vancouver Whitecaps in the midst of a topsy-turvy week of news for the club.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast, presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps in the midst of another busy week for the club.

To start, they dive into some of the more sombre news surrounding the club, as some more sexual abuse allegations emerged from former women’s players at the club. They look at what those allegations showed, and what that means for the ‘Caps, who need to do more to address the issues presented in these allegations, which aren’t the first ones to rock the club in the past few years.

Otherwise, they then dive into the ‘Caps latest game, a massive 2-1 victory, one that now has them within just 1 victory of a playoff spot, something which would’ve felt obscene to imagine just a few months ago. They look at what stood out in that game, including a continuation of the Ryan Gauld/Brian White partnership, a big game for Cristian Dajome, and another solid game from the ‘Caps backline, who continue to impress.

Lastly, they then finish off with a look at some of the ‘Caps award nominees for MLS’s awards that came out earlier this week, looking at what players could have a shout of potentially making the shortlist for the league’s major awards at the end of the year.

