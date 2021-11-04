The Third Sub Episode 116: A potential shakeup in Vancouver, the ‘Caps playoff push continues and a new commit for the CanMNT

In Episode 116 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a busy week of news for the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Canadian Men’s National Team.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps, along with a bit of Voyageurs Cup and CanMNT chatter, in the midst of another busy week of Canadian Soccer news.

To start, they first look at some of the more dark news, but news that is very important nonetheless, as they look back at some of the more recent developments in the latest Whitecaps Women’s Abuse scandal, one that MLS recently stepped in on, looking at what that could mean for the ‘Caps, who look set to undergo some much-needed changes at the executive level.

Then, they look back at the ‘Caps most recent match, a 1-1 draw against LAFC, looking at what stood out to them from that one, which puts the ‘Caps just 1 point away from returning to the MLS playoffs for the first time since 2017. From Vanni Sartini’s tactics, to an interesting night statistically, they look at everything that went on in that game, one that could prove to be key on the ‘Caps road to get to the playoffs.

Otherwise, they then take a look at a good week of thrilling Voyageurs Cup action, as that competition continues to roll on, before finishing with a bit of CanMNT news, breaking down the recent commitment of Genk forward, Ike Ugbo, to Canada, which was a piece of news that sent shockwaves through Canadian Soccer Twitter on Thursday.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @thethirdsub.

You can find Macey’s Sports on Twitter @SportsMaceys, and on Instagram @maceyssports.

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...