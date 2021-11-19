The Third Sub Episode 117: Vancouver Whitecaps get set for massive playoff tilt vs Sporting KC

In Episode 117, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into a massive weekend for the Vancouver Whitecaps, who are getting set to make their return to the MLS Playoffs for the first time since 2017 with a 1st round clash vs Sporting Kanas City.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Vancouver Whitecaps as they get set for their biggest game in a long-time – a 1st round playoff matchup vs Sporting Kansas City in Kansas on Saturday.

And to start, they take a closer look at how Kansas is looking ahead of this game, looking back at how their campaign went, who to watch out for on their squad, and how they might lineup on Saturday.

Then, they shift over to take a look at the Whitecaps, seeing how they made it this far, before looking at a potential lineup for this game.

Afterwards, they then ask themselves how far this ‘Caps team could reasonably make it, before sharing some predictions on how they think this game will go down.

Lastly, they then finish things off with a bit of chatter about some of the bigger news stories in MLS right now.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @thethirdsub.

You can find Macey’s Sports on Twitter @SportsMaceys, and on Instagram @maceyssports.

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...