The Third Sub Episode 117: The CanMNT continues push towards World Cup, the CanWNT/CanXNT gets set to begin theirs

In Episode 117 of the Third Sub Podcast, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan dive into all things Canadian Men’s and Women’s National Teams in a jam-packed edition of the show.

Welcome back to another episode of the Third Sub Podcast presented by Macey’s Sports!

In this episode, Alex and Sam are back, as usual, this time to chat all things Canadian Men’s and Women’s National Teams, as they wrap up a monumental year for the both of them.

To start, they dive into the more recent matches, a pair of crucial CanMNT games in Edmonton, in which Canada took a huge step towards the 2022 World Cup thanks to 2 big wins over Costa Rica and Mexico.

First, they break down what stood out from each match individually, before diving into some overall takeaways, including what this means for Canada going forward, first in terms of their World Cup hopes, then what this means in CONCACAF, and then lastly, what this means tactically and in terms of figuring out a best XI ahead of the big games that lie ahead.

Then, they shift over to take a look at the women’s team, which is getting set to play a pair of friendlies in Mexico this weekend, seeing what to expect from them there.

Lastly, they then look ahead to what lies ahead next for the CanWNT/CanXNT, and how these games represent the start of their journey towards the 2023 World Cup, in a sense.

Make sure to check out The Third Sub Podcast on Twitter, @thirdsubpod, as well as on Instagram, @thethirdsub.

You can find Macey’s Sports on Twitter @SportsMaceys, and on Instagram @maceyssports.

The Third Sub can be found on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Anchor. It can also now be found on Breaker, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Radio Public, so if you have any of those platforms installed, you can now find it on them.

(We are no longer uploading to Soundcloud, but you can still find the first two episodes there, if interested.)

Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Breaker

Overcast

Pocket Casts

Like this: Like Loading...